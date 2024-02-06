Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $495.37 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,780,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $495,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $36.05. 1,128,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,206,854. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

