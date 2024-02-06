Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $672.85 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,058,454 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 128,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $672,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.42. 1,236,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,213,802. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.56. The company has a market cap of $160.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

