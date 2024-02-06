Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $751.78 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,830,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,112 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.42% of Fastenal worth $751,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $447,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 26.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 108.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 403,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 209,475 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,830 shares of company stock worth $9,972,831 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FAST

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,035. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.03. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $70.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.