Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,555,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,135 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Honeywell International worth $656,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.07. 420,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,594. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

