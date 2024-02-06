Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,110,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of ServiceNow worth $620,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $7.51 on Tuesday, hitting $777.33. 209,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,617. The stock has a market cap of $159.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.34, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $716.89 and its 200 day moving average is $628.79. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $789.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $54,215.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,780 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.