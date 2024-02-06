Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 309,287 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,363,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 309,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $468,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $802,968,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,590,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,543,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

Progressive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PGR traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.01. 127,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,385. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.80. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $182.64. The company has a market cap of $105.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

