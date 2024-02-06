Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,386 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,404,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of International Business Machines worth $890,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

IBM stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.69. The company had a trading volume of 447,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.62. The company has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $196.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

