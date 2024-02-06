Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 79,660 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,988,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Medtronic worth $843,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.07. The stock had a trading volume of 596,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,517. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.46. The company has a market cap of $115.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.90%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

