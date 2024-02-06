Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 134,839 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.19% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $513,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.31. 124,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,786. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.36 and a 200 day moving average of $105.71. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.