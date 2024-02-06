Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 165,159 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,711,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,159 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $928,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,783,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,880,000 after purchasing an additional 26,865 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 291.2% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 87,389 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 98,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 74,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,045,818. The company has a market cap of $176.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $51.44.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

