Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,361 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,984,860 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 18,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $572,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $613,000. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 35,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 6.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,067 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,585 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its stake in Boeing by 3.3% during the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boeing Price Performance
BA stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.76. 1,591,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,848,765. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.60. The stock has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing
Boeing Company Profile
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Boeing
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Peloton stock backpedals to a new low as shorts win
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Palantir stock pops 20% and continues to silence skeptics
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 small-cap biotechs with potential breakthroughs in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.