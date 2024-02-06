Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,361 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,984,860 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 18,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $572,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $613,000. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 35,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 6.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,067 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,585 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its stake in Boeing by 3.3% during the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.76. 1,591,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,848,765. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.60. The stock has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

