Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 189,657 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,228,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 189,657 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of General Electric worth $688,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Motco lifted its position in General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $138.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,098. General Electric has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $138.64. The company has a market capitalization of $150.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

