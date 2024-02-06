Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Trimmed by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 168.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $303.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.81. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.31 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 35.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

