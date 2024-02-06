Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $160.80 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $163.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.14. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

