Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $166.06 and last traded at $163.64, with a volume of 242816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.80.

The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.14.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.