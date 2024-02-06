Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $575-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.38 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.70-$9.30 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.97. 497,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,167. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.14. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $166.06.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHKP

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,512.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.