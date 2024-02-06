Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.79% from the stock’s current price.

CHGG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Get Chegg alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chegg

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Chegg had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chegg

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 618.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 125,931 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 873,984 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.