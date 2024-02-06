Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.30, but opened at $8.55. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Chegg shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 2,388,660 shares.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler Companies lowered Chegg to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

Get Chegg alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chegg

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Chegg news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Chegg by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Chegg

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.