Chemours (CC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chemours Price Performance

NYSE:CC opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08. Chemours has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.05.

Get Chemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $47,013,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 1,845.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after acquiring an additional 946,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after acquiring an additional 932,063 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,374,000 after acquiring an additional 895,847 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.