Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Down 7.1%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $83.62 and last traded at $83.66. 38,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 116,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Cimpress alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cimpress

Cimpress Trading Down 6.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average of $70.19.

In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $85,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,883.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 13,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $907,903.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,849.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $85,606.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,883.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,820. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,630,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cimpress by 11.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,311,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,481,000 after buying an additional 131,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,753,000 after buying an additional 76,178 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 638,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,963,000 after acquiring an additional 89,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,832,000 after acquiring an additional 59,914 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.