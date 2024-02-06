Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of CIDM stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.32. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $284.11 million, a P/E ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 2.05.
