Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Boosted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.40. 2,766,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,033,498. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

