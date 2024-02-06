Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,172 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.