CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.30.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $204.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.42 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.59. The company has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

