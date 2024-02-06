CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $64.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS

CMS Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

CMS opened at $56.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.74.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,134,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6,027.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,740,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.