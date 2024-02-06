CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

CNA Financial Trading Up 7.2 %

CNA opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. CNA Financial has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $46.87. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

