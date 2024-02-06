Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. Coffee has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Coffee in the first quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Coffee in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coffee by 50.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Coffee by 78.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coffee by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

