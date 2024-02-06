Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COLL. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

COLL opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.60 and a beta of 1.01. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $34.96.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 96.33% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $136.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.55 million. Research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $435,915.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,258,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $435,915.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,258,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,474.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,766 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

See Also

