Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on COLM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $92.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

