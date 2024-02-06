Compound (COMP) Market Cap Hits $424.61 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $424.61 million and approximately $27.76 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Compound has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $52.61 or 0.00122796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00037033 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00021318 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 74.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008316 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002322 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,070,841 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,070,840.6999892 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.44968277 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 459 active market(s) with $27,305,677.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

