Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Performance

Shares of Comstock stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. Comstock has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LODE. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Comstock by 98.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 325,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 161,871 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock by 71.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comstock by 38.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Comstock by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 255,678 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Company Profile

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

