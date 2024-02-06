Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 363.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after purchasing an additional 483,760 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 118,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

