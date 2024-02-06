Concentrum Wealth Management Acquires 5,943 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF comprises 0.1% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 590,500 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 156,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,107,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FEZ stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $48.17. 130,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,372. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $48.53.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

