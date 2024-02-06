Confluent (CFLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96. Confluent has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,859 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $165,929.07. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 417,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $63,401.05. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,134.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFLT. Capital One Financial raised Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.48.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

