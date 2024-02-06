ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives $133.68 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,354,009,000 after buying an additional 334,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,486,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,495,927,000 after purchasing an additional 386,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,028,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,440,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP opened at $109.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.64. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $130.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

