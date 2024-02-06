ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,472,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $775,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,665,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 115,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 389,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 127,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.89. 562,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,063. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $131.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

