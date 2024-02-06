ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.78. 2,376,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,115,692. The company has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.64. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

