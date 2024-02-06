Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Lifted by Windle Wealth LLC

Windle Wealth LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison makes up approximately 4.3% of Windle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,496,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $89.82. The stock had a trading volume of 195,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,334. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

