CoreCivic (CXW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $483.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.75 million. On average, analysts expect CoreCivic to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic Stock Performance

CXW opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CXW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush lifted their price target on CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CXW

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $532,337.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,984.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CoreCivic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreCivic

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.