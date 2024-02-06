Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.