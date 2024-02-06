Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $116.45 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

