Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Grows Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 1,735.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in RPM International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in RPM International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho began coverage on RPM International in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

RPM International Stock Down 2.0 %

RPM opened at $104.33 on Tuesday. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.52 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.60.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPM International Company Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.