Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Has $72,000 Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC cut its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,284,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,893,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,633,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CoStar Group Stock Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ CSGP opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average is $81.58.
CoStar Group Company Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
