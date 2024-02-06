Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Invests $30,000 in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 76.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 63.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Flex by 345.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FLEX. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Flex Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

