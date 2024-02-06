Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4,480.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at $94,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 1.6 %

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $129.07 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $144.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.35.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

