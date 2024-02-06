Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Purchases 666 Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Free Report) by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 2,063.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 26,822 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC grew its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $294,000.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOK opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a one year low of $33.05 and a one year high of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $684.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

