Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Sells 2,951 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

