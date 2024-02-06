Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Sells 89 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $590,905.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,330,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $590,905.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $8,330,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock valued at $362,709,825. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $289.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.88 billion, a PE ratio of 109.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.63 and a 200-day moving average of $230.83. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.65 and a 12 month high of $289.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

About Salesforce

Free Report

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

