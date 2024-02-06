Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.84.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.18.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $328,936,000. Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $246,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 78.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Corteva by 283.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

