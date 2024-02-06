Coursera (NYSE:COUR) PT Raised to $20.00 at Truist Financial

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coursera from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.82.

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $17.62 on Friday. Coursera has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 155,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $3,136,531.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,574,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 155,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $3,136,531.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,574,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 881,404 shares in the company, valued at $17,372,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,248,990 shares of company stock worth $24,812,399 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $137,598,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Coursera by 43.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773,508 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Coursera by 709.3% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coursera by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emory University acquired a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $17,893,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

